Stacey Solomon shares an emotional message for Joe Swash as he leaves for I'm a Celebrity The couple will be spending the next few weeks apart

Stacey Solomon bid boyfriend Joe Swash an emotional farewell as he jetted off to Australia on Friday for I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp. The Loose Women star, who has only recently moved in with her partner, shared a sweet family photo after he left for the airport.

“And he’s off to the Ozzy Outback. We are gonna miss you so much @realjoeswashy but we can’t wait to watch you doing what you do best,” Stacey wrote. "No fun and lots of trials please @imacelebrity @itv2. Honestly though, our home will feel empty without you bub. Except for the bed, the bed will feel wonderfully spacious and snore free."

Stacey Solomon shared a message for Joe as he left for Australia

The cute photo shows Stacey and Joe posing with her two young sons, Zachary and Leighton, and appears to have been taken during their recent holiday to Los Angeles. It appears the feeling is mutual, as Joe also shared a photo of himself, Stacey and one of her sons together on Thursday night, writing: "Not long now til I have to leave this lot. I’m going to miss these guys."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares a first look inside her new home with Joe Swash

The couple appear happier than ever lately following their dream trip and reaching the milestone of moving in together after three years of dating. Stacey previously gave fans a glimpse inside their new home on their first night in October, saying they were "finally all in and ready to start afresh together".

The couple have recently moved in together

However, the 29-year-old and her sons will have to get used to life without Joe for a few weeks, as he is likely to be over in Australia until early December. Joe will be hosting the I’m a Celebrity spin-off show, Extra Camp, alongside fellow previous contestants Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt. The trio also hosted the show together in 2017, with Stacey flying out to Australia to surprise Joe while he was filming.

STORY: Stacey Solomon reveals baby plans with Joe Swash

Of course, Stacey can relate to his experience. Not only did they host the spin-off show together in 2016, but she was also crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010, while Joe won his series in 2008.

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.