Strictly's AJ Pritchard reveals exciting news during tour

With the Strictly Come Dancing tour in full swing, AJ Pritchard has had dancing well and truly on his mind. But there has been another show that he is looking forward to – Get On The Floor – which kicks off in March. And this week, AJ revealed some exciting news about it. Taking to Instagram, the dancer shared a photo from the auditions for the production, and wrote next to it: "I’m so EXCITED... Casting is now complete for my Brand NEW Show ‘Get on The Floor Live,’ i can’t wait for you guys to see it... - Book Tickets now,, Link in Bio.. (March 3-12th)." Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "So proud of you. Wish I could come but sending love from Oz," while another said: "Good luck AJ!" A third added: "Can't wait to see this."

AJ's show promises the audience that they will be left on the edge of their seats by the end of the night, with dances ranging from tango to hip-hop. The show will also feature songs from the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and Madonna. Tickets went on sale in November, while auditions were advertised via Twitter. A post from the beginning of January read: "Calling all aspiring dancers: get your showreel and CV over to casting@raymondgubbay.co.uk get involved!"

AJ is just one of the many Strictly stars who are going on to do their own show ahead of the next series. Strictly couples Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have a new production, Remembering the Movies, while Neil and Katya Jones will star as the protagonists of Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". The couple will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells.

As well as the Strictly tour, AJ has been hitting headlines since the beginning of the year, most recently after being pictured looking loved-up with former Strictly star Caroline Flack at the National Television Awards. Just after Christmas, meanwhile, AJ and his brother Curtis were victims on an unprovoked attack at a nightclub in Cheshire, close to the family's home. Curtis had stepped in when a group of eight men targeted the pair, and suffered severe damage to his knee, resulting in him needing emergency surgery. The star passed out during the ordeal, and AJ carried him to safety away from the scene. The brothers have made several TV appearances since and have been praised for their bravery, while AJ later said that the attack had been "character building."

