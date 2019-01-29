Nadia Sawalha reveals big family news involving her husband and children How exciting!

Fans are about to see a very different side to Nadia Sawalha, as the Loose Women panellist and her family are set to star in their very own drama series, which will be available to watch on YouTube. The TV presenter, along with her husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, eleven, have created a social media drama called The Vanishings, and posted a teaser trailer on their YouTube channel. The preview features Nadia and Maddie arguing in the kitchen, with Nadia appearing to play an alcoholic mum being confronted by her daughter. In a second trailer, old family footage features in a montage, while talented singer Maddie sings the soundtrack, insinuating that the dad has gone missing.

Nadia Sawalha with her husband Mark and their two daughters

Nadia shared the trailer on Instagram, and asked her fans to guess what it was about, with many taking to the comments section to give their predictions. One wrote: "Possibly the vanishing happy times?" while another wondered: "Is it about the loss of the old family life and how the happiness has vanished and how much things have changed since those happy times?" A third suggested: "Maybe the story of a girl growing into womanhood and her childhood vanishing?" Others were quick to praise Maddie's singing, with one writing: "Just beautiful, tears in my eyes. Maddie's voice is amazing," while another said: "Maddie's voice is just beautiful."

Nadia and her family are going to be starring in a drama series

Nadia and Mark have a close relationship with their children, and for the past few years both Maddie and Kiki have been home educated. Nadia often talks about their passion for learning and their artistic abilities, and in 2017, she opened up about the reason she decided to home-school her children while talking to HELLO!. The star revealed that they had been "excelling" since they left their private school education, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

