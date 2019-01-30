Declan Donnelly makes rare public appearance with wife Ali Astall The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Isla, in September

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall enjoyed a rare night off from parenting duties on Tuesday as they enjoyed an evening out in Oxfordshire. The couple attended the opening party for Mollie's Motel & Diner, in Buckland, and were all smiles as they posed for photos at the star-studded launch, attended by celebrities including Paloma Faith, Richard Bacon and Jeremy Clarkson. Their appearance follows a week on from Ant and Dec's successful night at the National Television Awards, which saw them pick up the accolade for Best Presenter for the eighteenth time. The TV duo – who were unable to attend the event as it clashed with the Britain's Got Talent auditions – accepted the accolade via a live feed.

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall enjoyed a night out on Tuesday evening

In the live feed, Ant and Dec received a standing ovation from BGT judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, and the audience at the London Palladium. The TV stars were visibly emotional as they heard their names read out, with Ant describing the win as a "genuine shock". "Thank you, this is a genuine shock, especially this year, I'm shaking," said Ant. "I really don't feel like I can accept this award this year, it has to go to this guy [pointing to Dec] for his hard work, dedication, wit and funniness and for being the best mate out there. I love you, man."

Dec at the star-studded event

It has been a whirlwind year for Dec, who not only welcomed his first baby, daughter Isla, in September, but faced presenting solo while Ant took time off of work following his drink-driving arrest and struggles with addiction. Dec was joined by Holly Willoughby for the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity, who said that she was simply there to keep Ant's boots warm. It has since been confirmed that it will be Ant and Dec presenting the next series of the show.

Dec has been reunited with Ant at work since the beginning of the year, and as a result of their NTA success, they have since been presented a Guinness World Record. The pair were visited by Guinness World Records at the BGT auditions on Thursday, and were given certificates which read: "The most National Television Awards for Best Presenter won consecutively is 18 and was achieved by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (both UK) as of 22 January 2019."

