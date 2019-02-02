Caitlyn Jenner talks about her children and why she doesn't see them much The parent of Kylie and Kendall Jenner opened up about her relationship with them

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her relationship with her children, admitting that she hasn't seen them as much as she would like, and that she wonders whether it is because of her transition. Caitlyn, who was formerly known as Bruce and transitioned into a woman back in 2015, told Good Morning America: "You know, when you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it could not have been any better. My kids have been absolutely great. Now, you're certainly closer with some than you are with the others. But that's always in a relationship."

READ: Caitlyn Jenner confesses she feels frozen out by the Kardashians

Caitlyn also opened up about her ex-wife, Kris

She then added: "But also, I always wonder because I don't see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids. From the beginning, entrepreneurial, be smart, this is a business, you got to treat it like a business. All of them have gone out, have kids. I've got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs. They travel all over the world. That's also the reason why I don't see them quite as much as any parent feels the exact same way."

READ: Kim Kardashian recalls harrowing details of Paris robbery

Caitlyn transitioned in 2015

The reality show star also responded to her ex-wife Kris Jenner's comments regarding her new memoir, revealing that she was "sorry" that Kris "went down that road," after the Kardashian momager said the book was "made up". Caitlyn said: "I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest. It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that, there's different opinions," she said. "I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation… Hey, it's a reality show. It is drama. But you know I'm just kind of sorry she went down that road, but she's a good person and we've had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids."