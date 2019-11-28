Nicola Robert has this to say about Nadine Coyle being on I'm a Celebrity The Girls Aloud star spoke out about her former bandmate being in the show

Nicola Roberts has spoken out about Nadine Coyle's appearance on I'm a Celebrity for the first time – and she had nothing but positive things to say about the star. Speaking at Amazon's Home of the Black Friday launch night on Wednesday evening, the singer said that she was really impressed with how well Nadine was doing. However, Nicola has no plans to follow Nadine in the near future, admitting that she could never take part in the show because she couldn't cope with having no food. Nicola was joined at the star-studded event by the likes of Paloma Faith and Spice Girl Mel C – who performed during the evening, while Rylan Clark-Neal was on presenting duties.

Nadine has also been supported by former bandmate Kimberley Walsh, who appeared on Loose Women on Monday to clear up rumours of a rift between Nadine and her fellow bandmates, after reports surfaced that Kimberley, Nicola and Cheryl and created a Whatsapp group to discuss Nadine's jungle journey and vote for her to take part in the Bushtuker trials. The singer and mum-of-two said that the reports of the said Whatsapp group are "completely untrue" and even opened up about the emotional reaction she and Cheryl had to the rumours.

Nadine and Nicola with their Girls Aloud bandmates

The 38-year-old said: "How awful though… it is completely untrue but actually it did surprise me and Cheryl, she texted me saying 'I'm absolutely crying my eyes out this is awful' and that's how we actually felt." She continued: "I just don't like the negativity because I do actually want her to do well and I'm impressed that she's doing so great." Despite putting the rift rumours to bed, Kimberley did admit that the relationship between her and Nadine differed to that of hers with Cheryl and Nicola. "There's a genuine real connection between us three, whereas with Sarah and Nadine it just happened to be more of a work relationship."

She explained further: "But it's almost like family – you know there's some people in your family that you don't see all the time but if you had to watch them on TV going through something like that you'd feel for them, it actually surprised me how much I do really care."

