Caitlyn Jenner is shaping up to be a fan favourite Down Under as she participates in this year's I'm a Celebrity, and now her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have broken their silence on the Olympian's appearance on the ITV show. Both Kendall and Kylie have liked posts about Caitlyn on her Instagram account, which is currently being run by her partner, Sophia Hutchkins.

Kendall – who is the highest-paid model in the world – took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a screengrab of Caitlyn dancing with former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, and added the caption: "Always rooting for you, strongest person in the world. Just because I'm not posting doesn't mean I'm not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill." As for Kylie, she was seen liking a photo of Caitlyn and her beloved pet dogs on Tuesday.

Kendall shared the message on Instagram

It was ten days before either Kendall or Kylie publicly acknowledged Caitlyn's stint on the hit reality show, and their previous lack of support drew criticism from some of the famous family's fans. Neither of Caitlyn's daughters passed on a message to her when the I'm a Celebrity stars received care packages earlier in the week.

Kylie liked a photo of Caitlyn, Sophia and their sweet dogs

However, it was big sister Kim who first threw her weight behind her former stepdad when she retweeted a video of Caitlyn singing to her campmates. In the video, the Olympian could be seen singing a rendition of Rise and Shine to her fellow celebs.

Kim not only shared the video of Caitlyn giving the camp a hilarious motivational morning speech, but also added the caption: "I literally recorded this and set it as my alarm a few weeks ago."

We can't wait to see who greets Caitlyn on the other side of the infamous I'm a Celebrity bridge once her time in the jungle is over!

