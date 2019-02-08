Phillip Schofield recalls the time he surprised Prince Charles We would have LOVED to have been there.

On Thursday night, Prince Charles was joined by a whole host of celebrities for his very glitzy Prince’s Trust ‘Invest In Futures’ Gala Dinner at the Savoy. This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield swapped his usual sofa for a sharp suit and he fondly spoke about his favourite memory of His Royal Highness, and even said the experience is "what made [him] decide [he] wanted to be an ambassador".

Prince Charles spoke at the event

Speaking to HELLO!, Phillip recalls: "We were at a club and I was there to introduce His Royal Highness". Prince Charles obviously had a little bit of a shock when he got on stage, though, as Phil went on to explain: "He thought he was going to be talking to a whole bunch of industry executives and businessmen. What he got when he walked out was a group of 18-22 year olds. I introduced him and I thought 'this has taken him by surprise'".

READ: The reason Prince Charles won't want grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis on social media

However, instead of getting stage fright, Prince Charles apparently handled the situation with ease. Phillip said: "He put his hand in his pocket and he looked at the audience, half pulled out a script, put it back in his pocket… and then spoke from the heart and it was utterly captivating". It was this moment where Phillip thought "I’d like to be part of it". It wasn’t just Phillip who gushed about Prince Charles; Geri Horner also referred to him as a ‘Spice Boy’. Well, his lack of stage fright would definitely make him a great addition to the Spice Girls reunion tour…

The Prince of Wales also mingled with Ginger Spice!

READ: Geri Halliwell called Prince Charles a 'Spice Boy'

The entire night raised £1.5million (and counting) for the Prince’s Trust charity, and all the money will be going directly to support young people. In his speech, HRH Prince Charles said: “We can show young people that there is another way; a better set of choices and opportunities which enable them to turn away from for instance gang culture and youth violent crime for good. And these young people deserve to know there is a place for them in society and with the right support they can set themselves on a path towards a life they never ever thought would be within their reach.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles' most inspiring quotes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.