Phillip Schofield makes rare appearance with wife and daughter at the NTAs The TV star took his family along to the awards show

Phillip Schofield is a regular at red carpet events, and on Tuesday the This Morning host took along his family to the star-studded National Television Awards. Phillip's wife Stephanie Lowe and their oldest daughter Molly – who also works for Phillip's agent - attended the glitzy event, held at the O2 in London. The trio posed for a photo at their hotel just before the headed out, with Phillip looking dapper in a tuxedo, and Stephanie and Molly looking stylish in pretty dresses. Missing from the event was the couple's youngest daughter, Ruby, whose absence was referenced by Phillip. The doting dad shared the photo on his Instagram page, and wrote next to it: "Nearly the full team."

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe

It was an exciting night for Phillip and his TV wife Holly Willoughby, with This Morning once again picking up the award for Best Daytime Show. The pair went up on stage to accept the accolade, along with Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, and the rest of the team. Phillip and Holly notoriously let their hair down at the NTAs after party, and in 2016 infamously hosted This Morning still slightly drunk, with Holly still wearing the same dress from the night before. While chatting to HELLO! on the red carpet ahead of the evening, Phillip laughed that they "never plan" to get so drunk.

Phillip shared a photo of himself with his wife and daughter ahead of the awards

While Phillip's family stay out of the spotlight, in 2017, he filmed a TV series with his wife called Schofield's South African Adventure. It was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The couple have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television.

