Phillip Schofield reveals one thing he's learned from working with Holly Willoughby The This Morning presenters have worked together for 12 years

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have worked closely together for 12 years, presenting both This Morning and Dancing on Ice together. And the dad-of-two revealed there is one thing he has learned from his co-host and close friend – particularly with regard to how women are judged.

The 56-year-old made the revelation during a debate about Charlotte Tilbury's choice of outfit for her investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The makeup guru wore a plunging black dress to be awarded an MBE by the Queen, which some deemed inappropriate for the occasion.

Phillip revealed what he has learned from working with Holly Willoughby

However, Phillip defended Charlotte, and said that working with women including Holly and former co-host Fern Britton has opened his eyes to the "cruel" way they can be treated – particularly by other women. "Do women flaunt, or do they just put these clothes on?" he asked. "I think Charlotte, she was under the impression that she looked lovely, she does look lovely, as a bloke now, I can't even mention her cleavage otherwise it would be deemed inappropriate."

Phil continued: "As Rochelle says quite rightly, I've done this show for a long time and I have certainly come away with the feeling, and I say this with Fern, I say this with Holly, there is no one crueller to women than other women. So then you have that day taken away from her by other headlines."

The TV presenter defended Charlotte Tilbury's outfit for her investiture ceremony

The TV host is currently presenting the show without his regular co-host, as she has jetted off to Australia to film I’m a Celebrity with Declan Donnelly. However, the pair appear to have stayed in touch, and Holly has even told Phil who two late arrivals to the jungle line-up will be. On This Morning, Phil chatted to stand-in presenter Rochelle about the 2018 line-up, saying: "It's a good line-up. Then of course there are always the ones that come in later. Who will they be?"

"Do you know?" asked Rochelle. "You've got the inside scoop!" Phil coyly replied: "I am safe as houses when it comes to information like that. No chance. Holly Willoughby swore me to secrecy." When Rochelle asked again if there were definitely late arrivals, Phil said: "There always are, that's no big surprise! There are always people who drift in and out. There may not be. But there might be."

