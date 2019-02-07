Geri Halliwell considers this member of the Royal Family to be a Spice Boy We would love to see him at the Spice Girls reunion!

Geri Halliwell has invited Prince Charles to join her at her forthcoming Spice Girls gig and reveals she considers him an honorary member of the group. Talking to HELLO! at the annual Prince's Trust Invest in Futures event on Thursday night, Geri revealed her long-standing relationship with the future King of England made her consider him part of her girl gang.

"I feel like Prince Charles, his royal highness, is part of the landscape of the Spice Girls journey," Geri revealed after having spent a few moments chatting and laughing with the royal. "We consider him a Spice Boy. He was there from the beginning, and to see him just grow and shine, our future King, I think it's brilliant what he does.

Geri Halliwell said Prince Charles is an honorary member of the Spice Girls

"I really admire him," Geri continued. "As a representation of our country. I feel we should be really proud of what he does. He's a modern man, he's a modern royal, he has consciousness."

Other guests at the event, held at London's Savoy hotel, included Felicity Kendall and Philip Schofield. Over the past 13 years, tonight's event has encouraged donors to help disadvantaged young people into work, training or enterprise.

Geri invited Charles to join the Spice Girls at the summer tour

"If you speak to a person it's effected, it's such a brilliant organisation," Geri added of the Prince's Trust, before inviting him along to one of her concerts later this year. "He's always welcome," she said, laughing. "He's part of our heritage."

One other thing Geri feels the Prince of Wales is excelling in is his new role as grandfather to Prince William and Duchess Kate's children. And of course in a couple of months he'll also be grandfather to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first baby. "He's inspirational as a grandfather," Geri told HELLO!. "He's a family man, and he thinks about the environment, he thinks about the world we live in. He really cares."

