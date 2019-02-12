George Clooney attacks treatment of Meghan Markle: 'she's being pursued and vilified' He spoke very passionately

George Clooney has said the Duchess of Sussex is being "pursued and vilified" and compared her treatment with that of Princess Diana. The Hollywood actor is a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan, and he and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney attended the royal wedding in May last year. Speaking at an event in Los Angeles, he said: "I do want to say, I just saw this piece. They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself."

He added: "And we've seen how that ends. I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that. You're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere. She's getting a raw deal there, it's irresponsible. I'm sort of surprised by that." His comments came after he was asked about Harry and Meghan's royal baby, and if he would be asked to be godfather.

A number of the Duchess' close friends recently spoke out in support of her following a surge of negative press and comments. Talking to People, one said: "Meg has always sat silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths." The interviewee continued: "We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It's wrong to put anyone under this much emotional trauma, let alone when they're pregnant."

The concerned comments were published as part of a report on Wednesday, which featured interviews with some of Meghan's closest friends and former colleagues, who all wanted to remain anonymous. The friend added: "Meg spends so much time taking care of everyone else - we want to stand up against the bullying down. Harry is an incredible husband and takes such good care of her. We feel so lucky that someone's come into her life who takes care of her the way she takes care of all of us. Now we want to stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about who our friend - a mother-to-be - really is."

