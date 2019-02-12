Emma Bunton shares rare family photos to mark Jade Jones' milestone birthday Happy birthday Jade!

Emma Bunton had the sweetest thing to say about her fiancé Jade Jones as he celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday. The Spice Girl paid tribute to the father of her children by posting a heartwarming message on her Instagram page, which was accompanied by a collage of photos of the pair together throughout the years. She said: "@jadejonesdmg happy birthday! You are our life!!!! Thank you for always putting us first. Today we are celebrating you! You make the world a much better place! #40." Fans were quick to wish Jade many happy returns, with one writing: "Happy birthday Jade. You don't look a day over 30. Have a fabulous day with your beautiful family," while another said: "The cutest couple on earth."

Emma Bunton marked Jade Jones' birthday with a sweet collage

The happy couple celebrated their 20th year together in July last year, and got engaged in 2011. While they are very much committed to spending the rest of their lives together, they are in no rush just now to get married. Emma told Fabulous magazine: "There aren't any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don't plan things too far ahead. I'm so lucky to have found him."

MORE: A look back at Prince William's first engagement with mum Princess Diana

Emma and Jade got engaged in 2011

READ: See which celebrities made it big after leaving their soaps

Emma and Jade are also the proud parents to sons Beau, 11, and seven-year-old Tate. Emma likes to keep her family life away from the public eye, but occasionally shares photos of her children on social media. The pair are both following in her musical footsteps, with Tate even getting to record a song in a studio for his birthday present last year. The youngster chose to sing Rita Ora's hit song Anywhere in May, and Emma played the singer his version when she appeared on the Heart Breakfast Show. She joked: "You better watch out Rita Ora," before playing her son's recording – which Rita was blown away by.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.