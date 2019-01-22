Holly Willoughby and Tamzin Outhwaite pay sweet birthday tribute to Emma Bunton Happy Birthday Baby Spice!!!

Emma Bunton was made to feel very special on her 43rd birthday. The singer's friends - including This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby and EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite - took to social media to pay lovely tributes. "Happy birthday beautiful baby," wrote Holly alongside a cute snap, while Tamzin added: "Happy birthday to this beautiful fire cracker of a woman @emmaleebunton... I love you gorgeous... have a wonderful day xxx." Meanwhile, Emma's Spice Girls bandmate Geri Horner wrote: "Happy birthday Emma! Emma & Monty Twinnies."

It's set to be a big year for Emma - aka Baby Spice - as she and three of her Spice Girls bandmates are set to embark on their reunion tour this year. The six-day tour will take place across the UK over summer, and will kick off in Manchester. This will be the first time the band have performed together since taking part in the London Olympics closing ceremony over six years ago in 2012. The band, who first formed in 1994 and consists of Emma, Victoria Beckham, Geri, Mel B and Mel C, will reunite as a group of four for the 2018 reunion, as Victoria revealed she is focusing on her career as a fashion designer.

The mum-of-four recently ruled out any possibility of making an appearance, but did say she would go along to support the group. "Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I'm excited to see it though," Victoria told The Guardian's Weekend magazine. "And I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl."

During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show in November, Emma confessed that the whole group are all still close to Victoria. "She just didn't want to do it," the star explained. "She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on. The philosophy of us lot is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her so it's all good."

