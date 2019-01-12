Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin accompanies her on girls night out She loves a cheeky night out!

Holly Willoughby loves to let her hair down with her closest girlfriends, but on Friday night her girl gang gathering was gatecrashed by two special guests - Holly's husband Dan Baldwin and comedian Michael McIntyre. Before the two unexpected guests arrived, Holly had been enjoying drinks with her friends Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton, Shiarra Bell and Niki de Metz. Holly shared a selfie of the group enjoying some food, and captioned it: "#girls .... @emmaleebunton @ruby1kid @shishib #nikidemetz [love heart emoji]." Later on, Emma shared a photo on her Instagram stories, which showed the girls hugging after they had been joined by Michael and Dan. Emma captioned the picture: "I love my BFF."

Holly, her husband Dan, Michael McIntyre and her girlfriends

The night out came after Holly's first week back on presenting duties with Phillip Schofield on This Morning. The mum-of-three had taken time away for the show to replace Ant McPartlin on I'm a Celebrity in December. She quickly got back into the swing of things with Phil on This Morning and they soon found themselves doing what they do best - getting the giggles! On Wednesday's show, the pair burst into a laughter fit because Holly claimed that sloths exploded if they were turned the 'right way up'. Then, on Thursday's episode, they were in hysterics when Alison Hammond fell over moments after she started her skiing report from Val d'Isère in the French Alps.

Holly is back to wowing with her This Morning wardrobe

Holly has also been back to wowing fans with her wardrobe this week! The blonde beauty channelled her inner secretarial look on Wednesday morning, teaming a crisp white blouse from Jigsaw with a dreamy suede pencil skirt from Karen Millen. She then sent fashion fans in a frenzy on Thursday with her leopard print pleated midi-skirt, which was from Warehouse and priced at £49.

