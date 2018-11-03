Spice girls reunion to be announced next week: details They've reportedly recorded a special message

Brace yourselves, Spice Girls fans - the ultimate 90s girl band are about to announce a reunion, but there's going to be a Posh Spice shaped hole in the lineup. Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton are expected to make the announcement that they'll be reforming for a stadium tour, without former band member Victoria Beckham, when they appear on Jonathan Ross' ITV chat show together next Saturday. According to Dan Wootton at The Sun, the pop icons have already recorded a special message for the comeback which will be broadcast on Bonfire Night (November 5) ahead of next week's show. Victoria reportedly won't be taking part as she wants to focus on her fashion line and business.

The Spice Girls first formed in 1994 and enjoyed world domination with their girl power brand and a string of number one hits - including Spice Up You Life, Wannabe and Two Become One - until Geri left the band in 1998. The girls carried on without Geri until they announced a full split in 2000 to devastated fans. Seven years later, they reunited for a special world tour, then again for a memorable performance at the London Olympics 2012. But this latest reunion will be the first time the group have toured in ten years!

Although Victoria might not be taking part this time round, she still often reflects on her Spice Girls roots with her daughter Harper. In August, she shared a video on social media showing Harper watching the Spice World movie from 1997. While Harper enjoyed watching her mum in the film, she had a number of questions to ask, including: "Mummy, why are you wearing a dress?" in a scene where her bandmates are all wearing army trousers. Could little Harper be the key to persuading Victoria to rejoin her fellow spices?

