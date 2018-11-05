Emma Bunton spills news of Spice Girls official reunion early! Baby Spice revealed all on Heart FM!

Emma Bunton couldn't resist strongly hinting that the Spice Girls were reuniting for a tour, and revealed that the official news would be released on Monday afternoon! Chatting on Heart FM, the singer turned radio presenter said: "It's so exciting. Everything will be announced just after three o' clock today on social media. You can go to @spicegirls but don't look at me anymore because I might just blurt it all out." She also shared a throwback photo of herself as Baby Spice on Instagram, writing: "Let's get this party started @spicegirls."

This will be the first time the band have performed together since taking part in the London Olympics closing ceremony six years ago in 2012. The band, who first formed in 1994 and consists of Emma, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C, will reunite as a group of four for the 2018 reunion, as Victoria will thought to have passed on the chance as she is focusing on her career as a fashion designer. Mel B recently appeared to confirm that Victoria wouldn't be taking part in the tour after dressing up as her for Halloween and holding a sign which read: "No I am not going on tour." Fans also noticed her absence when the band revealed they had been catching up on video chat in an Instagram post which read: "Nothing like a spice girls face time #friendshipneverends #girlpower #chitchat yipppeeee."

Victoria won't be join her fellow band mates for the reunion

Although Victoria might not be taking part this time round, she often shares throwbacks from her roots with her young daughter, Harper. Back in August, the mum-of-four shared a video on social media showing Harper watching the Spice World movie from 1997. While Harper enjoyed watching her mum in the film, she had a number of questions to ask, including: "Mummy, why are you wearing a dress?" in a scene where her bandmates are all wearing army trousers.

