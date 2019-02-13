Strictly's Claudia Winkleman enjoys rare date night with husband Kris Thykier The couple have been married since 2000

Claudia Winkleman is making the most of her free time ahead of her epic Comic Relief challenge. Looking happier than ever, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter joined her husband, TV and film producer Kris Thykier, for a rare date night at London's lavish grill restaurant, 34 Mayfair, on Tuesday evening. The couple, who have been married since 2000, were also accompanied by good friends Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty for the relaxing double date.

Earlier in the day, Claudia and Strictly co-presenter Tess Daly revealed their plans for this year's Comic Relief. The pair have pledged to practice what they preach and "Keep Dancing" in an epic challenge that will see them floss, dab and salsa to the beat for the longest ever Danceathon in Red Nose Day history. "I have never been to the gym. I went once, had a glass of water, pivoted and left. I don't like sweating," Claudia shared on This Morning. "I am 47, it's over. Me doing the salsa would be repellent. The Mama Mia cast and Jamie Oliver are all coming in."

The double date night would have no doubt been a welcome surprise before Claudia's preparation commences. Away from television, the TV host is a doting mother to three children - Jake, 15, Matilda, 12, and seven-year-old Arthur - whom she shares with husband. During a chat with HELLO! last year, Claudia opened up about her family and the "chaotic" school run, "The kids wake up really early at 7am, we're all up making breakfast, do the drop off then come back and I'm back into bed," the presenter disclosed. "I feel bad and guilty for saying that."

"It's slightly chaotic," she added. "It's a bit better now that they're older. Once they start to get dressed themselves, then you're on to a winner. There was a time when I was putting on socks and shoes." However it's not all down to Claudia as her husband has his fair share to do around the house. Heaping praise on her partner, she continued: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

