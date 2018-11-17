Exclusive: TV host Claudia Winkleman opens up about the pressure to look good The presenter is known for fronting Strictly Come Dancing

Despite being one of the most in-demand female presenters with a career span of nearly three decades, Claudia Winkleman has revealed she does not feel any kind of pressure to look a certain way. The 46-year-old, who is known for her trademark edgy hairstyle and vampy makeup, confessed she cherishes "makeup-free" days and loves to treat herself to guilt-free sugary treats every now and then. "If I'm not working then I don't put any makeup on," the mum-of-three exclusively told HELLO!. "On the school run I never go, 'Oh I'll put on a little bit of eyeliner on.' No I don't [feel the pressure]. I always look disgusting and I like that."

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most in-demand female presenters

When asked about staying in good shape and keeping healthy, Claudia replied: "I don't feel very much in shape. I try and give up sugar but it doesn't normally last – at 5pm I go, 'Right, that's it. I'm having a biscuit.'" The presenter credits her fabulous figure to one particular fitness class - spin! "I discovered spin, I quite like that but I only go once every month," she continued. "I feel amazing when I go to spin. But I nap a lot, I sleep most of the time. If I can get two in [naps] then it's a magical day." This comes as no surprise as the TV star recently hit headlines for her shocking revelation, in which she revealed that she used to regularly enjoy two naps every day. But she has since stopped as it interrupted her sleep at night.

Away from television, Claudia is a doting mother to three children - Jake, 15, Matilda, 12, and seven-year-old Arthur - whom she shares with husband, TV and film producer Kris Thykier. Opening up about her family and the "chaotic" school run, the presenter disclosed: "The kids wake up really early at 7am, we're all up making breakfast, do the drop off then come back and I'm back into bed. I feel bad and guilty for saying that."

"It's slightly chaotic," she added. "It's a bit better now that they're older. Once they start to get dressed themselves, then you're on to a winner. There was a time when I was putting on socks and shoes." However it's not all down to Claudia as her husband has his fair share to do around the house. Heaping praise on her partner, she continued: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

Meanwhile, Claudia has teamed up with Head & Shoulders for their new Suprême range. She recently shocked friends and family alike when she unveiled a brand new look - adding blonde glossy streaks to the ends of her dark mane. "The blonde bits for me - being 46 and having never coloured my hair - has been so dramatic," she confessed. "I remember when I was about 13, I poured a whole bottle of Sun-In over my hair and my hair just went florescent orange. I like my skin to be florescent orange and not my hair. So after that I was like, 'No, this will never do.'"

The TV star is married to producer Kris Thykier

Clearly embracing the transformation, Claudia continued: "I'm really into it. I was really worried that the condition of my hair would go or go a bit drier or just a bit weird. But it feels the same, so I'm happy." Quizzed what her kids thought about her look, she replied: "They were confused at first [with the new look]. Because if mummy does anything different, they're like, 'What are you doing?'" The star added: "Or if I go, 'This week, we're not having roast chicken, we're having roast lamb.' They go, 'What do you mean, we always have roast chicken.' So at the beginning they were freaked out, but now they really like it."

