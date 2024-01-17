Claudia Winkleman's swanky London townhouse with rarely-pictured husband and three children

Claudia Winkleman is a regular face on our screens thanks to being one half of the presenting duo on Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Tess Daly, and now as host of The Traitors, which recently returned for its second series.

But when Claudia isn't busy filming at the huge Ardross Castle in Scotland for the gameshow, or at Elstree Studios filming Strictly, she retreats to her stunning home in central London where she resides with her husband Kris Thykier and their three children.

The couple, who share children Matilda, Jake and Arthur, live in a Grade II-listed townhouse close to Westminster, where she is said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her neighbours. The swanky London abode is said to have cost around £3 million when she bought the property pre-2010, however, it's likely to have risen significantly in the years gone by.

© Mark Mainz Claudia Winkleman is back hosting The Traitors

The central London location is clearly a hit with the mum-of-three, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi."

Claudia and her family tend to keep themselves away from the spotlight, but The Traitors host has shared the occasional glimpse into her super chic home, giving us an idea of the interiors and design of the beautiful house.

Inside Claudia Winkleman's swanky townhouse…

Library Those who follow Claudia closely will know that she has posted a few videos to her Instagram to discuss various topics, such as beauty products she is using or promoting, and she tends to film in one of the rooms in her house which features a huge bookcase. The high ceilings and tall bookcased emphasize the size and scale of the rooms at Claudia and Kris' home, even if we can't see the room in its entirety. The room also features a desk in front of the bookshelves, perfect for home-working or filming videos for social media.

Dining area © Instagram The family of five clearly adore celebrating big milestones in their home and to mark her son Jake's fourteenth birthday back in 2017, she showed off one room – perhaps a dining room – which featured huge balloons spelling out her eldest child's name. The room is super chic thanks to its on-trend wood-panelled walls in a neutral tone. Claudia opted for two large prints on the wall, too, adding a splash of colour and dimension.

Bathroom © Instagram Claudia gave fans a peek inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in the summer of 2017. Speaking while sitting in her white bathtub, the interview offered a look at her marble-panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hanging behind her. The bathroom also has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls.

Hallway © Instagram Claudia posted this photo of a cuddly toy in her hallway but our eyes were immediately drawn to the gorgeous beige carpet runner heading up the stairs. No doubt this complements the neutral tones throughout the house entirely.

