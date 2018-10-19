Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she'll never cut her famous fringe The TV star makes shocking hair confession

Claudia Winkleman may be one of the most recognisable stars of television, but one thing for sure is that her fans know her for her famous fringe and heavy eye make-up as she is for her presenting! The 46-year-old, who is also known for her infectious persona, has opened up about her iconic look - and why she will never ditch her thick cut fringe! Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the mum-of-three explained: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea."

Claudia Winkleman has opened up about her gorgeous hair transformation

"But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it," she added. It's taken Claudia decades to even make a slight change to her hairstyle; she recently shocked friends and fans alike when she unveiled her blonde glossy streaks. "The blonde bits for me - being 46 and having never coloured my hair - has been so dramatic," she confessed. "I remember when I was about 13, I poured a whole bottle of Sun-In over my hair and my hair just went florescent orange. I like my skin to be florescent orange and not my hair. So after that I was like, 'No, this will never do.'"

MORE: Strictly host Claudia Winkleman opens up about 'mid-life crisis'

Clearly embracing the transformation, Claudia continued: "I'm really into it. I was really worried that the condition of my hair would go or go a bit drier or just a bit weird. But it feels the same, so I'm happy." Claudia, who has teamed up with Head & Shoulders for their new Suprême range, is a doting mother to three children - Jake, 15, Matilda, 12, and seven-year-old Arthur - whom she shares with husband, TV and film producer Kris Thykier. When asked what her kids thought about her look, she replied: "They were confused at first [with the new look]. Because if mummy does anything different, they're like, 'What are you doing?'

Loading the player...

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

"Or if I go, 'This week, we're not having roast chicken, we're having roast lamb.' They go, 'What do you mean, we always have roast chicken.' So at the beginning they were freaked out, but now they really like it. "But when it comes to maintenance, Claudia swears by Head & Shoulders' Colour Protect shampoo and conditioner. "I don't do anything to it," she shared. "I only wash my hair twice a week. I use a shampoo then a conditioner and stick it in a towel and then go back to the kids, lie on the bed, watch Danger Mouse - and then that's it. Done."

Speaking of the range, Claudia explained: "I decided to colour my hair because I felt weird…. Then Head & Shoulders said, 'Don't worry, we've got this amazing colour protect shampoo.' So I used it. All of my messages - when my friends who said about working on telly - revealed they would be 'Hey, can I take you out for dinner?' But all I get it, 'What do you use in your hair?'" She added: "I've always used Head & Shoulders. For me it was always a very cosy brand, my stepdad and my mum always used it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.