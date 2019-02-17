Who is Ryan Sidebottom's partner? He has a new girlfriend after divorcing his wife Kate

After beating the inimitable Gemma 'GC' Collins in last week's skate-off, Ryan Sidebottom is still skating his way towards to Dancing on Ice 2019 final. The sportsman was saved by the judges who unanimously voted to keep him in and send Gemma home. Prior to starting the show, Ryan said: "I'm just going to enjoy the ride, I don't take myself too seriously. I'm going to embrace it, enjoy it, and have a laugh and a giggle along the way." But now that the competition is seriously heating up, perhaps he's going to have to start taking things more seriously? One person who has been supporting him throughout the competition is his girlfriend, so let's find out more about Ryan and his relationship.

Who is Ryan Sidebottom?

Ryan Sidebottom is a former England international cricketer from Huddersfield, Yorkshire. He is the only player in the last 15 years to win five county championships. Ryan's father is Arnie Sidebottom, who was also a famous cricketer. Ryan, 41, retired in 2017 and now runs a cricket academy and foundation. He is also currently taking part in Dancing on Ice 2019.

Ryan on Dancing on Ice with his skating partner Carlotta Edwards

Who is Ryan Sidebottom's girlfriend?

Ryan Sidebottom's girlfriend is 37-year-old events manager Maddie Costigan. The mum-of-one is currently married, but she is set to divorce her husband soon. She recently told The Sun: "We're not divorced yet but still live together. I'm gutted we're losing the house but I'm moving nearby. I'm just happy to be near my little boy. Ryan and I have no plans to move in together."

Speaking to Teeside Live, Maddie explained that Team Ryan travel down to the Dancing on Ice studios at RAF Bovingdon in Hertfordshire each week. She said: "We have three kids between us, so it has also been really nice to bring them together to go skating - we went to Wynyard Hall's rink at Christmas."

Was Ryan Sidebottom married?

Ryan Sidebottom was married to Kate for nine years, and the pair had two children together: daughter Indiana Nell and son Darley Jack.

