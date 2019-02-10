What is Dancing on Ice star Melody Thornton's net worth? How she made her millions…

Melody Thornton well and truly raised the bar in her first week of competing on Dancing on Ice, receiving a high score of 24 from the judges. Ever since, the singer has gone from strength to strength in the competition, impressing the celebrity panel and viewers at home. But who is Melody, how did she rise to fame and how did she make her fortune? The former Pussycat Dolls singer has an estimated £2.4million to her name, according to Spear's.

Melody Thornton and Dancing on Ice

The American star is one of the favourites to win this year, alongside front-runners James Jordan and Wes Nelson. Melody, 34, is partnered with 28-year-old pro skater Alexander Demetriou, whose wife Carlotta Edwards also stars on Dancing on Ice. In their first week on the show, Melody and Alexander wowed judges with their routine, scoring a high 24.

Melody and her pro skater partner Alexander Demetriou

The former Pussycat Dolls singer received some criticism from fans, given her previous onstage experience as a pop star. But Melody told Mirror Online: "I'd never skated before. I am from Arizona, which is like the hottest city, it's not one of those things that you'd do with family, no one is really used to the cold." She added: "I think one of the biggest things that I've had trouble with in the past is people thinking I've got all this dance experience – I've never taken a dance class in my life. I got into the group to sing and I was assured that I wouldn't have to dance. If you look back at our videos I'm always in the back of the line-up and I'm always slightly being hidden because I'm making mistakes."

Despite her lack of dance experience, Melody has excelled on the show and was the first contestant of this series to try the hair-raising headbanger move – when she was spun around horizontally by her feet. Deservedly, Melody gained the top spot on the leaderboard that week.

Melody is a favourite to win this year

Melody Thornton and the Pussycat Dolls

Melody rose to fame as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, performing along the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt. She joined the band in 2003 after being recruited for her vocals, taking the second most prominent vocal role after Nicole. As the youngest member of the group, Melody was given the nickname Baby Doll by her fellow bandmates.

The Pussycat Dolls enjoyed incredible success with their hits including Buttons, Don't Cha, Stickwitu, When I Grow Up and Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny). Melody has previously said to Mirror Online: "I got into the group to sing and I was assured that I wouldn't have to dance; [they said]: 'We have all of these other girls, they're really trained dancers, and with that voice, we'll be dancing around you'."

The singer was part of Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2010

Melody left the group in 2010 and the following year, in June 2011 she released her first official single, Sweet Vendetta. Her other tracks include Lipstick&Guilt, Smoking Gun and Someone to Believe. Eight years after the group disbanded, Melody has admitted that a Pussycat Dolls reunion would be a "nightmare". She told The Sun on Sunday: "I'm not the same at 34 as I was when I was 24, so the idea of getting together again sounds like a nightmare."

Melody Thornton's past boyfriends

Melody has been single for 13 years, admitting that as an ex-member of the Pussycat Dolls, she tends to attract "a certain kind of guy". "I think maybe I look like the kind of girl you do one thing with and not anything else," she told The Sun. "I've been single now for 13 years and that's embarrassing to say, actually. I've been through the ringer with American men. Guys don't approach me."

In 2017, Melody appeared on Celebs Go Dating. On her hopes for a future romance, she has previously said: "You have to go through what you don't want, and say, 'Right, I don't want that.' People always ask why I'm single. If you sit back and examine yourself, you say, 'Oh, it's me, maybe'. So I'm getting lessons and help on how to date, and how to get the most out of dating."

Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.