What is Dancing on Ice star Brian McFadden's net worth? The former Westlife singer has admitted he regrets "wasting so much money"

Brian McFadden has been gracing our screens every weekend competing on Dancing on Ice. The former Westlife singer, who has swapped the mic for the ice, is estimated to be worth £12million according to Spear's magazine, but how exactly did he make his fortune? Apart from his Westlife royalties, Brian, 38, has also starred in various reality TV shows plus had presenting roles. Let's take a look at his wealth…

Brian McFadden and Westlife

The Irish singer found fame as a member of boy band Westlife, performing alongside Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan. The group enjoyed incredible success in the nineties, releasing hits such as Mandy, Uptown Girl, Fool Again, I Have a Dream and Flying Without Wings. A large part of his fortune comes from Westlife royalties, but in 2013, Brian told Weekend magazine: "I regret wasting so much of the money I earned from Westlife. I went through millions of pounds on cars, private jets and lots of rubbish. I have a lot less money now, but I'm far happier."

Brian found fame as a member of boy band Westlife

Brian left the group in March 2004, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family and work on solo projects. At the time, he was married to Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, with whom he shares two daughters, Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15. Brian subsequently began a solo career, signing with record label Sony BMG. He went on to release Real to Me and Irish Son, which made it into the top ten of the Irish and British charts.

Brian parted ways with his record label in 2007 and instead formed his own label under the name BMF Records. Throughout the years, Brian has collaborated with his then-fiancée Delta Goodrem, Ronan Keating and Sinéad O'Connor. From 2016 to 2018, the father-of-two also teamed up with Keith Duffy, formerly of Boyzone, to form a supergroup called Boyzlife. When Westlife announced their reunion in 2018, Brian was not involved. His new album, Otis, will be released in February 2019.

Brian showed his encouragement for Westlife, sharing the band's new single on Twitter and writing: "Love it! Great song great production. The boys are back!" But lead singer Shane has made it very clear that Brian will not be rejoining the group. "He left the band 15 years ago, we were only five years in and kids at the time," Shane told Metro. "We went on to become a band for another eight or nine years after that. It would be very weird to have another person in the band again, some of us haven't seen Brian in a very long time. We haven't fallen out with Brian either. It's like we all went to a different school and he went another way. Brian left a long time ago so we're moving forward not backwards."

Brian McFadden's TV career

Apart from making millions as a boy band singer, Brian has starred in various TV shows. He is currently learning how to skate on Dancing on Ice, but Brian has also starred in ITV dance show Stepping Out, where he finished second place with his ex-wife Vogue Williams. He also participated in the third series of The Jump in 2016, when he was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated.

In terms of presenting, Brian has co-hosted Summer Breakfast Show, Channel 5 dating game show Stand By Your Man and Who's Doing the Dishes? He also acted as a judge on Australia's Got Talent from 2010 to 2012, and was invited to be a guest judge on Australian Idol.

Brian and his ex-wife Vogue Williams

Brian McFadden's ex-wives

Brian has been married twice before. His first wife was Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona. The pair tied the knot in Ireland in January 2002 but filed for divorce two years later. Their split was finalised in 2006. Brian went on to date singer and actress Delta Goodrem from 2004 to 2011, before meeting Irish model Vogue Williams. The couple later married in Italy in 2012 but split in 2015.

"We instantly clicked and talked non-stop for eight hours the night we met and I proposed eight months later," Brian told The Belfast Telegraph. "Within three weeks she moved to Australia to be with me. Although it was a whirlwind romance, it was just so right from the beginning, so we knew it would work. Meeting her was a life changer for me – she's my soulmate. Getting married hasn't changed anything – it was perfect anyway – but it has made us both feel quite grown-up. We like nothing better than just staying in and spending time together as a couple when we're not working."

Their split came as a shock to many. Vogue and Brian released similar statements, with Vogue's reading: "It is with sadness that Brian and I have made the tough decision to go our separate ways. We will always care about each other, remain friends and wish each other all the very best for the future."

The singer with his girlfriend Danielle Parkinson

Brian McFadden's girlfriend

The Dancing on Ice contestant has been happily dating PE teacher from Rochdale, Danielle Parkinson, since 2016. The couple have kept their romance low-key, but Danielle regularly appears on Brian's social media posts. In one tribute, he wrote: "True love is when you capture the one you love unknown to them and they still look the way you see them when [you] feel your strongest love for them. My Danielle in her element and still an angel. Still my everything xxxx."

Speaking to HELLO! last year, Brian also denied reports that he had stopped going out, saying: "No I haven't stopped partying, life is a party! As long as I look after my kids and I look after my partner, Danielle, everything else should be a party. As long as you get your affairs in order, you should enjoy your life. We're here for a good time, not a long time!"

Brian's ex-wife, Kerry Katona, has also sung Danielle's praises, telling The Sun: "I love his new girlfriend. She's the best girlfriend he's ever had — well, except me that is. There's no hard feelings between us. The kids absolutely adore her and that's the most important thing."

