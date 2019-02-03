Dancing on Ice's Brian McFadden marks daughter's 16th birthday with proud photo Lily-Sue is his youngest daughter

Dancing on Ice star Brian McFadden shared a photograph of his youngest daughter Lily-Sue, as she prepared to celebrate her 16th birthday over the weekend. The former Westlife singer uploaded the sweet picture on Saturday and captioned it: "I can’t believe my little baby @lils.mc is turning 16 tomorrow!!!! I’m so proud of the wonderful lady you’ve turned into. I love you sweetheart xxxxxx." The cute photo showed them both pulling faces together in a selfie pose, and it was 'liked' by Dancing on Ice co-star Gemma Collins and his skating partner Alex Murphy.

READ: Kevin Clifton admits Rock Of Ages show is ‘raunchy'

Fans have been quick to point out that Lily-Sue is the spitting image of her mum - Brian's ex-wife, Kerry Katona. One wrote: "16!!!! She’s just like her mamma when she started Atomic Kitten! 16! Amazing. Happy bday." Another wrote: "She looks exactly like her Mum at that sort of age!! Wow." And a third joked: "God I feel old I remember when she was born and you were in Westlife." Brian has another daughter with Kerry, 17-year-old Molly, and both girls have been down to the DOI studio to sit in the audience and watch their dad on the ice.

READ: Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden announce baby number three

Ahead of Sunday night's live episode, there has been a Dancing on Ice injury involving another contestant. Coronation Street star Jane Danson had to be carried off in a stretcher during a rehearsals, with an ITV spokesman revealing to The Sun: "Jane fainted earlier today on the ice during a rehearsal for this evening's live show. She has been assessed by the show medics and is now resting ahead o the performance." While it is unknown whether Jane will be well enough to take part in the show, the rep continued: "This evening all of the celebrities take to the ice to perform in Fairytale week."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.