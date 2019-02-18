Paul O'Grady announces the tragic news that his pet dog has died Paul O'Grady's dog died on the way to the vets

Paul O'Grady is well-known for being a massive animal lover, and presents the popular show Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs. As such, it is unsurprising that the TV personality has plenty of pets himself, and recently announced the tragic news that his one of his ten dogs, Bullseye, had passed away after suffering a seizure last Monday. Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he explained: "Now I will tell you my lousy news. You know that I did have an epileptic dog called Bullseye. I've got two dogs that both have epilepsy and I've managed it with medication. However on Monday night he had a massive seizure, like a really bad one that he didn't come out of and on the way to the vets at two o'clock in the morning he died in the car."

Paul is a huge dog lover

Paul has nine other dogs, and revealed that he had to do a second trip to the vets after realising one of his other dogs had eaten chocolate. "I get home from the vets and one of my other dogs had found a bar of chocolate that was 80% cocoa that had been left out stupidly - not by me," he explained. "So we had to go back, it was the same emergency vet, for her to get her stomach pumped and we got her back two days later looking worse for wear because she was covered in charcoal because you know they give them charcoal at the vets"

Paul opened up about his dog's death

He has since admitted that he is reluctant to add any more animals to his household following Bullseye's tragic loss, explaining: "I can't tell you, poor old Bullseye. He was such a lovely dog, he had a thing about doorways, you had to coax him through them and he wouldn't go upstairs. It was part of his condition I think, he was a sweet little dog and sadly missed. It's just terrible really and I just said to (BBC Radio producer) Malcolm, 'No more, that's it Malcolm, no more animals!'"

