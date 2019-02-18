Louise Redknapp shows her support to 9 to 5 replacement in the sweetest way Caroline Sheen has stepped in to cover Louise in the West End production

Despite pulling out of the opening weeks of the West End show 9 to 5, Louise Redknapp made sure she was on hand to support the cast and crew on the launch night. The 44-year-old, who was meant to play the role of Violet Newstead, looked picture perfect as she posed for pictures at the gala, which was held at London's Savoy Theatre on Sunday. Actress Caroline Sheen has stepped in to cover for Louise, who suffered a horrific fall during rehearsals which left her with a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her face.

Louise Redknapp at the 9 to 5 launch on Sunday

Sharing a picture from her hospital bed at the time, Louise said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. She also revealed that the extent of her fall had meant that she needed to have ten stitches in her chin. "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won’t be able to continue with my role in 9-5," she wrote last month. "Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got 10 (yes 10) stitches in my chin..."

She added: "Following my doctors' orders - they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre 'the show must go on' and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it." She had been rehearsing for the musical version of Dolly Parton's iconic film, in which she was due to play Violet, the role played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film. Elsewhere, Louise was one of many stars to attend the star-studded soiree, with Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton also making an appearance.

