Paul O'Grady 'destroyed' by friend Cilla Black's death

Paul O'Grady has revealed he is still devastated following the sudden death of his close friend Cilla Black. The television presenter, who was friends with Cilla for over 15 years, said he was still coming to terms with her loss.

"After anyone close to you dies, you're in a strange state for a while," he told Closer. "I've withdrawn a bit and gone into myself. I just get on with my work. I'm not in the mood for partying put it that way."

Paul O'Grady said he is "destroyed" after Cilla's death

He continued: "I was destroyed after her funeral. We were so close. We knew what each other was thinking. We had a special bond.

"I used to say to her, 'You'll see me out, you' and I got that wrong, didn't I?"

Paul admitted Cilla's death has made him question his own life but insists he has no plans to slow down.

"It does make you start to think a bit more about your own mortality. But I've no plans to retire. I'm 60 now but still enjoying it. And taking stock of your life is depressing – it dampens ambitions if you start thinking like that."

Paul gave a eulogy at Cilla's funeral

Cilla passed away on Saturday 1 August while she was on holiday in Spain. A coroner's report found that the 72-year-old died of natural causes after falling in her home and consequently suffering a stroke.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets in Cilla's hometown of Liverpool when she was laid to rest on 20 August, with Paul playing a part in the service by giving a eulogy to the singer, telling the congregation: "I loved this lady dearly, she was one of my closest friends. I absolutely adored her."

It is not the first time Paul has spoken out about his friendship with Cilla; shortly after her death in August, Paul told HELLO!: "I feel lucky to have shared my life with her."