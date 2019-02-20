Catherine Zeta-Jones shares never-before-seen childhood video of Dylan and Carys What a talented family!

With Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas as parents, it was always going to be the case that their children Dylan, 18, and Carys, 15, would inherit their star qualities. And over the weekend, proud mum Catherine couldn’t resist sharing a sweet video from their childhood, showing them performing in a band with their friends. In the video, Dylan took the role as lead singer, and belted out the words to Electric Light Orchestra's Mr Blue Sky, which was accompanied by Carys and a friend. Their friend, Luke Dabuzzo, meanwhile, was playing the guitar, and has since gone on to release albums.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' children formed their own band

Catherine wrote next to the video: "Garage band Sunday. Mr Blue Sky. Luke Dabuzzo. Please check this talent out on lead guitar. His new album Mid century modern." Fans adored watching the footage, with one writing: "Oh, how this made me smile," while another said: "I always loved Cary's voice, she' so talented." A third added: "They are wonderful. I’m hopeful that they will also be successful stars like their parents. They have all the talent, smarts and looks already. They look very happy."

Catherine and Michael are the proud parents to Dylan and Carys

The Chicago actress has previously opened up about her children's love of performing. In an interview published in HELLO!, Catherine also revealed that both children were set for a career on stage. She said: "I think they're good at it. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My sons wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better."

Carys accompanied her parents to NYFW last week

While Dylan is away studying at university, Carys has been slowly building up a profile in the spotlight. Last week she attended the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week, accompanied by her parents. Carys also gave her first interview in Town & Country magazine about growing up in the spotlight. While she knows that she is in a privileged position, the teenager also opened up about the downsides of having celebrity parents. "When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of 'Douglas dynasty' stuff," she said.

Carys – an aspiring actress - also said that she wanted people to know that she works hard, or that things just get handed to her because of who her parents are. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. Honestly, I feel like it's the opposite," she said. "I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents' daughter."

