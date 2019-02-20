Sarah Ferguson's fashion week problem we can ALL relate to The down-to-earth Duchess!

Sarah, Duchess of York loves fashion and often steps out in many a chic outfit. From her velvet slippers to her multi-coloured blazers, she always has her eye on the trends. We caught up with Ron White - a Canadian shoe designer - who has a wonderful story about the former wife of Prince Andrew. Back in 2008, the designer was at London Fashion Week for the very first time and dressed the mother of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice ahead of a show. He shared a gorgeous snap of Sarah, who looked amazing in her pearl-encrusted gown and tumbling red curls.

Ron met Sarah in 2008

"She was lovely," the designer explained. "Her feet were hurting because of her heels and she was walking around barefoot. So someone introduced her to me, and I later fit her into a pair of my shoes that are stylish yet super comfortable!"

Ron White shoes are loved by celebrities

Sarah's refreshing down-to-earth attitude is one of the reasons people love her so much. At the wedding of Princess Eugenie in October, the redhead was spotted changing out of her glamorous high heels into a pair of comfortable flat shoes after the nuptials. We've all been there! Sarah's shoes were of the stiletto variety, in a pretty nude shade and matched perfectly with her Manolo Blahnik clutch bag. After the ceremony, she exited the car with her ex-husband, and her two daughters, and onlookers could clearly see she was sporting loafers, in the same nude. Well, they do say comfort first, right?

Loading the player...

The 59-year-old appeared on the catwalk again in 2015, walking in the Fashion For Relief show in London and she looked incredible in a black, floor length gown.

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York just stepped out in a trend she has NEVER tried before

Brushing shoulders with Naomi Campbell and Katie Price, the royal was joining in on the fashion fun to help raise money for Ebola victims.

READ: Sarah, the Duchess of York's best ever evening dresses over the years