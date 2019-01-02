Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas see the New Year in together in sweet Instagram post Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas also enjoyed an incredible fireworks display

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, have seen in 2019 together in an amazing celebration. Posting on her Instagram account, the Chicago actress shared a video of herself with her husband. In the clip, the pair say, 'Happy New Year!' to the camera, and kiss each other on the cheek before cutting to reveal an incredible fireworks display. Although the Hollywood couple have yet to reveal where they celebrated the new year, they appeared to be on holiday and partying on a beach.

Catherine captioned the post: "Happy New Year everyone!" and her fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Happy New Year! Wishing you both the best," while another added: "Happy (belated) New Year @catherinezetajones! May you and your family be blessed in abundance. Here’s to an auspicious year ahead." The star also posted a photo of her two teenage children, Dylan and Carys, and wrote: "Wishing the best year ever to my loves, Dylan and Carys. Love, learning, laughter and luck."

Catherine and Michael celebrated Christmas with their two children, and shared a post of the family-of-four enjoying the sunny weather while posing on a beach while Carys and Dylan both held monkeys. Catherine captioned the photo: "Love to you and yours from us." She also shared a photo of herself on a safari with a monkey on her shoulder, and wrote: "Merry Christmas one and all." The family holiday comes shortly after Catherine opened up about her decision to remove her children from the Hollywood spotlight. Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, the 49-year-old explained: "They've kind of been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think."

