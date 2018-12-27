See how Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrated Christmas with their kids The Hollywood couple share two teenage children together

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas made sure their Christmas was one to remember! Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Hollywood actress shared a snap of her husband and their two children Dylan, 18, and Carys, 15, from an exotic location. "Love to you and yours from us," she told her fans. The cute picture saw the family-of-four soak up the sun while posing on a beach with two furry friends.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with their kids

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: What a lovely family picture very nice you guys are blessed!" Another wrote: "Aw love this pic. Sending you much love, health and a great holiday!" A third post read: "Beautiful!!!! I’m sure someone already asked, but what in the world are those animals?!?!"

The family holiday comes shortly after Catherine opened up about her decision to remove her children from the Hollywood spotlight. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 49-year-old explained: "They've kind of been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think." She added: "We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years. They get it."

The star then went on to comment on how she's lucky to have children who understand her decision, adding: "That's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky." Earlier on in the year, Catherine discussed her family life with her husband, telling Town & Country magazine: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp."

