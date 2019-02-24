Exclusive: Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals Joe Sugg will be keeping her company as she embarks on Here Come the Girls tour Dianne, Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt are taking to the road for new show, Here Come the Girls

Their new tour Here Come the Girls is all about girl power and female empowerment. But boys are more than welcome too - and one boy in particular will be joining Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt as they tour the country in a show packed full of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines; Dianne’s boyfriend, internet sensation Joe Sugg. "He'll be travelling with me to quite a few places," she tells HELLO! during an exclusive shoot and interview. "With his job he can do it anywhere, so no matter whether he’s in Glasgow or wherever, he can still work."

Joe Sugg will be joining the girls for some of their tour

Australian-born Dianne is clearly smitten with the YouTube star who has more than 8 million subscribers to his channel, and with whom she was paired on the last series of Strictly Come Dancing. "Things are going well between us. He’s adorable and lovely," she smiles. "We just have such a great connection. We don’t even think about what the secret to it is – it’s just so natural. "We both have a very similar personality, so we almost know what each other is thinking. We just get on so, so well."

Also joining the girls on tour will be Amy's fiancé Ben Jones, who will be her on-stage dance partner in the show. The couple plan to marry next year with a lavish summer wedding in her native Wales with bridesmaids including Strictly co-star and The Greatest Dancer dance captain Oti Mabuse. "We just idolise one another," Amy says of her husband-to-be. And Chloe, who starred on two series of Strictly, admits she has a new boyfriend, though she won’t have her mystery man in tow. "We don’t need men," she laughs. "I’m super excited [about this tour]. It’s us three girls and we want to sell this whole sense of female empowerment. Women rule. We can’t wait to portray that through dance."

Dianne is taking dance tips from Joe

