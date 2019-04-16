Inside Joe Sugg and Diana Buswell's romantic £300-a-night Finnish escape Prepare to be extremely jealous

If you don't want a severe bout of holiday envy, avoid Joe Sugg and Diana Buswell's Instagram at all costs. The Strictly Come Dancing couple have just enjoyed the most romantic looking mini-break of all time in Finland's Lapland and we now want to book an escape immediately.

Staying at the incredible Arctic Treehouse Hotel near Rovaniemi in Northern Finland, Joe uploaded a photo of the couple enjoying a lie-in in one of the hotel's exclusive suites. Starting from £300.00 a night, each suite, which are all individual houses on stilts, is spacious but cosy with beautiful Scandinavian interiors, spacious bathrooms and large double beds that provide spectacular views over the landscape. For those who go in the right season, you might be lucky enough to see the Northern Lights straight from the room which is perhaps why Joe opted to whisk Diana away in the colder months.

If you're thinking of making a trip, you can experience the incredible outdoors with tailor-made excursions. You can go on Husky rides, soak in the forest spa, go snowmobiling or enjoy a private dining experience by a campfire. Judging by the Instagram pictures, Joe and Diana decided to go sledging on giant rubber rings which certainly looks like a fun adventure.

This isn't the first getaway for the couple, who began dating after they danced together during the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing season. Recently, they went to Paris and were seen kissing under the Eiffel Tower. Fans were quick to comment on how loved up they look, writing the likes of: "OMG, my heart is melting."

We wonder what other holiday plans the globetrotting duo have got planned this year. We're already a little bit jealous....