Loose Women's Linda Robson returns to social media and fans are delighted

Loose Women panellist Linda Robson has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks, but on Wednesday she delighted her fans after posting a lovely photo of herself and granddaughter Lila on Instagram. The Birds of a Feather actress had been helping Lila make trifle at home, and wrote in the caption: "Lovely evening trifle making with @lilaandbetsy and with a little help from Ernie too." Linda's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Lovely to see you back," while another said: "Missing you on Loose Women, can't wait to see you back." A third added: "I've missed your pictures, hope you're well Linda."

Linda is a doting grandmother to Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's young children. The TV star has been off from Loose Women since the start of the year, and instead has been enjoying spending some quality time with her family. The mum-of-three has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. The star had oldest daughter Lauren from a previous relationship.

Linda and her husband Mark

The actress often proudly talks about her family on Loose Women, and adores being a grandmother . Linda enjoys taking Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park and often looks after them while Lauren is at work. She previously spoke about the lessons she is teaching them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained during an appearance on Loose Women.

Last year, Linda opened up about her happy marriage during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that she used to babysit Mark when they were younger. Speaking about their childhood, she shared: "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other."

