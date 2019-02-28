Emma Willis has announced something VERY exciting, and if you love her style you're going to love it Chic with a capital C

Emma Willis is fast-becoming our new style icon - she's cool, stylish, and doesn't seem to care about what others think of her. She wears what she wants and she quiffs her hair the way she wants, and she's just… chic. If you agree, you'll be so excited to find out that she has designed her first fashion collection for Next. The collection is launching ready for your summer hols and is Emma’s ideal capsule summer wardrobe consisting of tailoring, beachwear, nightwear and swimwear.

And talking of swimwear, can we just talk about her incredible figure. Where has the 42-year-old been hiding those abs? She has a tummy that could rival Davina McCall, and that's saying something.

Note to self: Go to the gym.

“I feel incredibly lucky to be asked to design my own range of clothing. It’s not something that in my wildest dreams I’d ever thought would happen but I’m so grateful that it has and that I get to work with Next," Emma said in a statement.

"This range has been a group effort from start to finish and Next have been wonderful partners in that process - giving me the freedom to come up ideas whilst also being on hand with so much encouragement, support and help throughout. I really hope that the range has a broad appeal for both age and size. It’s look is quite classic which I love and it has that feminine/masculine cross over feel which I always think is really easy to wear."

Emma, who is happily married to Matt Willis, worked closely with her stylist Hannah Macleod and the in-house designers to create over 30 pieces. There's so much to love, as well. Emma is the Queen of Suits, often wearing one on red carpets, so it's no surprise that she designed a couple of incredible two-pieces. This grey check suit will be a sell-out success, we're sure of it.

There are pastel checks, soft stripes and effortless neutrals on tailoring, and the swim and beachwear pieces combine a bold blue palm print, blue hues and a subtle stripe with classic blacks.

And as we all know, your 'holiday PJs' need to be spot on, and in Emma's collection, there's a pair with palm prints all over - lush!

The collection is on available on Next and will be in selected stores from Tuesday 5 March.