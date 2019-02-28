Why Prince George tells off mum Kate Middleton Oopsie!

The Duchess of Cambridge may be a doting mother, however, when it comes to playing football, it seems she and Prince George can get off on the wrong foot. During her visit to Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast on Wednesday, the 37-year-old royal revealed that her five-year-old son isn't impressed with her sporting skills and tells her: "Mummy, you're so rubbish." Kate and her husband Prince William showed off their fancy football skills on the pitch as they played with children. At one point, William warned teammates: "Look out! She goes for the ankles."

Prince George is not impressed with his mum's football skills

It's hardly surprising that little George - and his sister Princess Charlotte are such huge fans of football since their dad is the President of the Football Association. In June, Kate revealed that her two eldest children own Aston Villa kits - the Birmingham-based team which Prince William supports. During a trip to Coventry, nine-year-old student Brian Mulonbi shared: "Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits," to which Kate jokily replied: "I have to be loyal to my husband!"

Taylor Mosley, also nine, added: "I said to them that I'm a Villa fan, because I know William is a Villa fan. He said he wants Sam Johnson to be our goalkeeper forever." When Charlotte was 17 months old, William confessed that his little girl was showing good potential as a future footballer. "Charlotte is the one who shows more aptitude [for football]," he said during a chat with the England women's team captain, Steph Houghton, and her teammate Jill Scott. "George is sort of getting into it slowly, but Charlotte is showing more aptitude… They're great."

