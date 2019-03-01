Seann Walsh breaks silence on Strictly kiss with Katya Jones – and how it's changed him The comedian has spoken openly about the kiss for the first time

Seann Walsh has revealed his regret at the pain he caused when he was pictured kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones, in his first interview since the series ended. The comedian was dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries after the images were released, and he has admitted she was right to end their five-year relationship.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on Saturday, Seann said: "Obviously I was stupid and I was selfish and I was hurtful to someone that I cared about and someone that I respected, and I still care about and still respect. I will always be sorry about what I did."

Seann Walsh was pictured kissing his Strictly dance partner Katya Jones in October

He also confessed to dealing with the situation badly at the time, and said he didn’t react in the correct manner. "I didn’t know what to do, it was huge. It has been some time since then, I have had a lot of time to look at my actions, look at my behaviour and take responsibility as well. I think when you have gone through something like that, you end up thinking in cliches, like ‘If I could go back in time, I’d behave differently and treat her differently’ but unfortunately all I can be is as sorry as I am and as regretful as I am."

He added: "The thing is, especially with how public it was, if you behave the way I did privately, that is inexcusable enough but for it to go so public, that was all my fault."

The comedian was in a relationship with Rebecca Humphries at the time

Seann also said he was grateful for the statement his ex-girlfriend Rebecca released, in which she accused him of "inappropriate, hurtful behaviour" in their relationship. "I think that when I first saw that statement it was so huge and you go through a mixture of emotions and I didn’t really know how to react," the comedian said. "But I think with the time that I’ve had, that actually she is right, I think everything she said in that statement is right."

The 33-year-old has also made an effort to change his behaviour in the wake of their split. "I have ended up being… I’m that guy, therapy and trying to sort myself out and also more recently cutting out the booze until I feel that I’ve changed and I’ve got past that."

While Seann’s relationship came to an end, Katya and her husband Neil Jones are still together, and have insisted that they are as strong as ever. Seann has since been linked to US stand up star Madison Sinclair, who he was spotted kissing in Los Angeles in February.

See the full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on Saturday at 9:25pm on ITV.

