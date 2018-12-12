Seann Walsh prepares for epic return to Strictly Come Dancing following Neil Jones jibe The Strictly final is nearly upon us!

With only a few days to go before this year's Strictly Come Dancing final, the stars of the 2018 cast have been busy getting ready for one last hurrah - including disgraced comedian Seann Walsh. The 33-year-old, who dominated headlines for his drunken kiss with married dance partner Katya Jones, took to Instagram to share a video of himself panning towards his dance shoes, which he captioned: "One last time." The post comes shortly after he returned to the stage, where he reportedly made a comment about Katya's husband Neil Jones' sexuality.

According to The Sun, Seann quickly backtracked and told the audience he was "only joking". He allegedly said: "I'm the guy who kissed a gay man's wife - please don't report that. I'm only joking, I'm just here trying to make you laugh." Seann and his Strictly partner Katya found themselves at the centre of a media storm during their time on the show, after they were seen passionately embracing following a night out. Katya has been married to Neil since 2013, and Seann was in a relationship with girlfriend Rebecca Humphries at the time.

MORE: Kevin Clifton silences reports as he reveals his future on Strictly

It was recently reported that Katya and Seann were snubbed from the Strictly nationwide tour line-up. Seann and Katya were forced to address their kiss on It Takes Two, with the celebrity comedian once again apologising for his actions. "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for - sorry for the hurt that I've caused," he explained. "You never think about the extent of the damage that you're going to do in a moment... I'm not perfect, far from it."

Loading the player...

Speaking about splitting from his girlfriend, who penned a statement about the betrayal, he added: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that. I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

MORE: Neil Jones' reaction to Katya and Seann's dance on Strictly goes viral

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.