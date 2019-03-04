The Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint dies aged 49 Keith was best known for his hit tracks Firestarter and Breathe

Keith Flint, the lead singer of the 1990s band The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49. Police were called to his home in Dunmow, Essex on Monday morning. A police spokesman confirmed: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Keith performed vocals on the band's number one singles Firestarter and Breathe

Known for his fluorescent spiked hair and energetic performances, Keith performed vocals on the band's number one singles, Firestarter and Breathe. He originally joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming a frontman alongside rapper Maxim. Keith had recently returned from a tour of Australia and was due to start a tour in the US in May.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and celebrities, including Jo Whiley who wrote on Twitter: "Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre." Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers also tweeted: "Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together. Great man."

