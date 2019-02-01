Keeping Up Appearances star Clive Swift has died aged 82 He was surrounded by his family

Actor Clive Swift, who was best known for his role as long-suffering Richard Bucket in hit sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 82. The beloved actor's agent confirmed that he died "peacefully at home" on Friday morning surrounded by his family. Clive is most famous for starring in the hugely popular BBC show Keeping Up Appearances opposite comedy legend Patricia Routledge who played his on-screen wife.The hilarious duo played their parts on all 40 of the show's episodes for five years. Fans loved the dynamic between the pair, as Richard endured his wife's constant social-climbing schemes - making for some of British TV's most memorable scenes.

Clive Swift and Patricia Routledge in Keeping Up With Appearances

Off-screen, Clive was married to novelist Margaret Drabble between 1960 and 1975, and he was a father to daughter Rebecca - who died in April 2017 - and his sons Adam and Joe. Clive was a classically trained actor and a member of the original Royal Shakespeare Company, starring in stage productions of Henry V, The Merry Wives of Windsor, All’s Well That Ends Well, Macbeth and King Lear. He also acted in TV and film versions of Henry IV, Othello and A Midsummer Night's Dream. And he appeared in further hit TV shows such as Doctor Who, Inspector Morse, Midsomer Murders and Peak Practice.

Fans have been quick to share their sympathies and celebrate Clive's legacy of work. One fan wrote: "I am beyond heartbroken. I would watch Keeping up Appearances for hours as a child. I know the episodes line for line, true comedy gold. Clive Swift you were an incredible man R.I.P." Another said: "Oh no, Clive Swift died. Loved Keeping Up Appearances, Richard deserved a medal putting up with Hyacinth!"

