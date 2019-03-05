Loose Women's Denise Welch shares rare picture with both of her sons Happy birthday to Louis Healy!

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch made sure she pulled out all the stops of her youngest son Louis Healy's 18th birthday celebration on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram page after the party, the doting mum shared a series of lovely pictures of her family, which included her eldest son, The 1975 musician Matty Healy and their father, Tim Healy. "Lovely Sunday for Louis' 18th," the TV star wrote alongside the rare family photo.

Earlier on, Denise paid a loving tribute to her son, saying: "Happy 18th birthday Louis Healy!!! We love you so much and can't believe you're all grown up!! I'm so proud of you and look forward to seeing the great things you will go on to achieve." Denise was married to Auf Wiedersehen Pet star Tim for 24 years before their divorce in 2012. The two have since remained on the very best of terms. And it seems their youngest child is following in their famous footsteps, having landed a starring role in ITV drama Vera.

Elsewhere, the family have had lots to celebrate as Louis' brother Matty and his bandmates from The 1975 won two major awards at the BRITs last month. Denise, 60, shared her delight, saying: "Speechless! Just crying thinking of them playing with their cheap drums and guitars in the garage!!! And obs its all down to me!!" [sic] On the night, the British boyband took home the awards for British Group and British Album for their third offering, A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships. Earlier on in the evening, Denise tweeted: "Just saw before I went on stage. I was visibly shaking I think!! So proud and how handsome do they look!! #THEBRITS." Matty's proud father also wrote on Twitter: "That's ma boy!!!" [sic]

