Linda Robson reunites with old co-star and fans are delighted How lovely!

Loose Women panellist Linda Robson has been keeping a low profile since the start of the year, but over the weekend the mum-of-three enjoyed a lunch out with her old co-star and best friend, Lesley Joseph. The TV presenter starred in Birds of a Feather alongside Lesley and Pauline Quirke, and the pair have remained good friends ever since. Linda shared a lovely photo of the pair dining out, and wrote in the caption: "Had a lovely lunch today at Zedei's, can't think of a nicer person to have lunch with, my lovely mate Lesley. Love her with all my heart, us old birds love a catch up."

Linda Robson reunited with Lesley Joseph

Fans adored the photo, with many taking to the comments section to send Linda messages shortly after it was posted. One wrote: "Get her Loose Women again. Love her humour. Fabulous lady." Another said: "Aww, beautiful photo love you both, when are you back on Loose Women? Missing you loads you're the best." A third added: "Such a beautiful photo of you both, shame ITV cancelled Birds."

MORE: What Katya Jones really thinks about Neil Jones getting a Strictly partner

Linda and Lesley with co-star Pauline Quirke

MORE: Princess Eugenie's special tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank

In February, it was announced that Birds of a Feather had been cancelled. ITV boss Kevin Lygo told the Mirror that the show had come to "a natural end." Speaking about Birds of a Feather's impressive five-year run from 2014 following it's revival, 16 years after the show originally finished in 1998, Kevin said: "We had success with Birds of a Feather, that was our most successful sitcom in years, but it's come to a sort of natural end." Speaking about the secret behind the show's long run back in 2016, Linda told Comedy.co.uk: "The show has always been popular because we are true to our characters and always have been. I think the chemistry between the three of us shines through on screen."

Meanwhile, Linda has been absent from Loose Women since January, and instead has been spending quality time with her family. The mum-of-three has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. The star had oldest daughter Lauren from a previous relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.