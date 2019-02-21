Loose Women's Denise Welch pays emotional tribute after The 1975 son wins at the BRITs The 1975's Matty Healy is the eldest son of Denise Welch and Tim Healy

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch was overcome with emotion as she watched her son Matty Healy and his bandmates from The 1975 win two major awards at the BRITs on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter after the show, the 60-year-old shared her delight, saying: "Speechless! Just crying thinking of them playing with their cheap drums and guitars in the garage!!! And obs its all down to me!!" [sic] On the night, the British boyband took home the awards for British Group and British Album for their third offering, A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships.

The 1975 won big at the BRITs on Wednesday

Earlier on in the evening, Denise tweeted: "Just saw before I went on stage. I was visibly shaking I think!! So proud and how handsome do they look!! #THEBRITS." Matty is the son of Denise and her ex-husband, TV actor Tim Healy. His proud father also wrote on Twitter: "That's ma boy!!!" [sic] During the band's acceptance speech, the 29-year-old musician told the audience: "Thank you to everyone. To the Arctic Monkeys for still being such an inspiring and relevant band in 2019. We know how hard that is. 'Thank you to my beautiful girlfriend for letting me write that stuff down.''

Matty was born in London, but was raised in Manchester. The lead singer and his bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel formed the group after meeting at Wilmslow High School in Cheshire in 2002. Elsewhere, his TV star mum Denise has previously revealed how proud she is of her son. "I was very thrilled and proud that he told me about it - I was extremely proud of him for talking about it," she said of her son's former drug addiction on Loose Women. "Matty has decided to publicly speak about it because the way he writes songs, he will be writing about his battle with drugs in there. I'm incredibly proud of him, he's completely clean now… he's a wonderful young man, a wonderful son and a wonderful brother… I'm very proud he's decided to tell his truth."

