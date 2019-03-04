Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals family's scary encounter with knife crime How terrifying!

Nadia Sawalha recalled a terrifying incident close to her family on Monday's Loose Women as the panel spoke about the rise in knife crime. The mother-of-two revealed that she had found out recently that her teenage daughter Maddie's friend had been subject to having a knife pulled out at him on his way to her home, and how she couldn’t help but think how it so easily could have happened while he was with Maddie. She said: "I live in an area where there is so much knife crime. I really do and stay calm about it, but I do feel now a rise of fear and a loss of control as to what can happen when my children are out."

The former EastEnders actress continued: "Maddie had a whole group of friends over the weekend and one of her friends arrived a bit shaken. I wasn’t told anything, Maddie didn’t tell me until a few days later as he didn’t want any of the grown ups to know. But on the way to our house, he and his friend were approached by a group of guys who told them 'give us everything you've got.' They were really scared and froze, and then these two guys pulled out a knife."

Nadia added: "They ran off and everything was fine, but I can't help go to that place. My daughter goes to his house all the time. She could easily have been walking down that street with him. I'm finding it more difficult each week not to get frightened. Maddie's just starting to go out on her own. That freedom I have to give her that I don't want to give her is scary."

The doting mum also shares daughter Kiki, 11, with husband Mark Adderley. The TV presenter and her husband home school their children, and the family even have their own successful YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The star often talks about relevant issues that are effecting youngsters today, and recently opened up about the Momo challenge and how it had alarmed her that her daughter Kiki had been aware of it and scared.

