Unmissable moments from Wimbledon this year: Andy Murray's final hurrah, Novak Djokovic's 'disrespect' and more

This year's Wimbledon delivered an abundance of thrilling moments both on and off the court.

From gripping matches to a celebrity-filled crowd, we at HELLO! take a look back at the most unforgettable tennis highlights from the past two weeks.

Andy Murray's final Wimbledon

At the start of the tournament, Andy Murray announced that he would not compete in this year's Wimbledon men's singles tournament, although he did join his brother Jamie for the men's doubles.

© Clive Brunskill Andy Murray was seen looking emotional after he played his final Wimbledon match

In his statement, the sports star's team confirmed it would be his final appearance at the Championships. "Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," the statement read.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Andy and his brother Jamie arrived to a packed Centre Court where they were greeted with a standing ovation. After they lost to Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata, Sue Barker returned to conduct a poignant ceremony shortly after. "It is hard because I want to keep playing, but I can't," Andy shared. "Physically it's too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport."

Sue Barker's surprise return

Sue Barker made a surprise appearance on Day 4 of Wimbledon as she returned to the BBC to interview Andy Murray. On arrival, the presenter received a roaring welcome and applause. As Sue approached Andy, she greeted him with a hug and a warm smile. "I couldn't miss this. I was not going to miss this, I tell you," she told the spectators.

© Getty Sue embraced Andy Murray after his final Wimbledon match

The former tennis player was the face of the BBC's Wimbledon coverage for 30 years before her departure as the main presenter in 2022.

During her own send-off, Sue was joined by her successor Clare Balding and tennis legends Billie Jean King, Tim Henman, John McEnroe and Pat Cash, who paid tribute to the presenter as the crowd chanted her name. A teary Sue told the crowds: "It's been an absolute privilege. I've loved it. 30 amazing years."

England's quarter-final interrupts match

One of Novak Djokovic's matches was stopped as the crowd celebrated England reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024. The England football team beat Switzerland on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Germany on 6 July.

Back in the UK, as Novak was getting ready to serve against Australian tennis player Alexei Popyrin on Centre Court, the crowd erupted into cheers upon hearing England's victory.

Aware of the situation, the commentator said: "We are just going to have to take a pause for the moment." The world No. 2 saw the funny side as he exchanged a smile with his opponent before mimicking a football kick in front of the crowd.

After the game, Novak asked if England won, to which the crowd cheered. "That's why you guys stayed," he joked. "Congrats to England. I tried to shoot a penalty, I'm left-footed but Alexei defended it well."

Novak Djokovic irked by Wimbledon crowd

© Getty Novak Djokovic was interviewed on court after beating Holger Rune on Day 8

Novak Djokovic is no stranger to receiving boos during his matches. However, after his game with Holger Rune in the final round of 16, the tennis champion criticised some members of the Wimbledon crowd at Centre Court for their "disrespectful" behaviour. He accused them of using Holger's name as "an excuse to boo".

WATCH: The moment Novak Djokovic walks out of BBC interview

Throughout the pair's fourth-round match on Monday, hundreds of fans greeted Holger's winners and Djokovic's errors with elongated cries of "Ruuuuuuune". When on-court interviewer Rishi Persad asked for his thoughts, Novak responded: "I know they were cheering for Rune, but that's an excuse to also boo. I have been on the tour for more than 20 years. I know all the tricks.

"There's some respectful people who paid for a ticket to come and watch tonight and they love tennis and appreciate the players." He then added: "I've played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You guys can't touch me."

Longest women's semi-final

Italian player Jasmine Paolini had never won a match at the All England Club, but became a Wimbledon finalist after she ousted Donna Vekic in the longest women's semi-final in the tournament's history.

© Getty Jasmine Paolini played in the longest women's semi-final on Day 11

Their game lasted an impressive two hours and 51 minutes on Centre Court. "This match, I will remember forever," said Jasmine.

Nick Kyrgios as a commentator

Nick Kyrgios may not have been on the courts playing, but he has been in London sharing his thoughts as one of the main BBC commentators. He has joined tennis legend John McEnroe at this year's Championships, and it's safe to say that viewers have been loving his commentary.

© Getty Nick Kyrgios was one of this year's BBC commentators

"Nick Kyrgios drives me crazy when he's on a tennis court but I have LOVED him as a commentator at Wimbledon," wrote one fan on X. Another said: "What beautiful tennis he plays, a joy to watch. And Nick Kyrgios is an excellent commentator."

Emma Raducanu's injury break

Emma Raducanu was hampered by injury in the deciding set of her fourth-round match against New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun. The 21-year-old had been showing promising signs on court, however, the injury disrupted her quality of performance.



© Getty Emma Raducanu suffers with an injury as she played against Lulu Sun on Day 7

"I've been managing a stiff back since yesterday. I was feeling it during the match," the 2021 US Open champion said. "I think especially on serve, it was affecting me a bit."

She added: "It was a difficult match. I think Lulu played really good tennis. I gave my best, I fought really hard. Her tennis was better and she deserved the win." The defeat came a day after she pulled out of a planned mixed doubles appearance alongside Andy Murray, in which she cited "stiffness" in her right wrist.