George Clooney continues to speak out in defence of 'good friend' Meghan Markle George and Amal Clooney were both guests at the royal wedding

George Clooney had nothing but nice things to say about his friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Appearing on Friday's Good Morning Britain, the Hollywood star spoke out in defence of Meghan as he touched upon the press attention she has received since becoming a royal. "I think it's a little unfair at times," he explained. "I've seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since she [Meghan] hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life."

Prince Harry and Meghan are good friends with George and Amal Clooney

Opening up about his friendship with former actress Meghan, the 57-year-old said: "She's a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman." Both George and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney were guests at the royal wedding in May - Amal was also one of the selective guests to attend Meghan's baby shower in New York last month. "They're a really wonderful, loving couple," revealed the actor. "Most of [the press attention] you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it's unkind."

Loading the player...

Earlier this week, George and Amal were among the attendees at a dinner hosted by Prince Charles for the Prince's Trust International at Buckingham Palace. Joking about the royal family at a recent event, the American star teased: "Charles got really crazy and started dancing on the tables... I was surprised to see that. He had such good dance moves. Sir Tom Jones sang which was fun. It was actually a really great night."

READ: George Clooney attacks treatment of Meghan Markle

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.