Gayle King reveals why Meghan Markle didn't open her baby shower presents: details Meghan Markle held her baby shower in New York

The Duchess of Sussex was treated to a lavish baby shower, attended by the likes of Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and American journalist Gayle King. The following day, broadcaster Gayle could not wait to spill the details from the exclusive celebrations, which were held at The Mark Hotel in New York. On Thursday, the 64-year-old told her CBS This Morning‏ colleagues the special thing Meghan was waiting to do until she returned home to London. "She didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes back to London, when she and [Prince] Harry are back together," she explained.

Gayle King seen arriving with gifts to Meghan Markle's baby shower

"I don't know what everybody got," the host added. "I think I got something I think is very nice. But you know, she's a very private person. I think she should decide what she wants to say about this." Gifts aside, the guests were treated to a lovely afternoon of flower arranging - which also had a lovely touch to the proceedings. "I hope she won't mind me sharing this because I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower," continued Gayle. "They did flower decorations. They had flower arranging, they brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers."

"We all each made an individual vase," she divulged. "Then Meghan, at her request, got in touch with an organisation I've never heard of, called Repeat Roses, and they were all donated to different charities. I thought that was a very sweet thing… It just speaks to who she is. She's kind, she's very generous. And a really, really sweet person." Other invitees included Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, her best friend Jessica Mulroney and her royal wedding makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin.

Meghan's friends certainly pulled out all the stops for the celebration. A big delivery was spotted arriving at the hotel she was staying in ahead of the event, which appeared to be party favours. Harpist Erin Hill was also pictured arriving with her harp, while a large cotton candy machine was wheeled into the hotel too. It is thought that guests started the afternoon with the flower arranging class, while tucking into sweet treats by the hotel's head chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

