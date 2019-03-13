Amal Clooney dazzles in amazing vintage couture gown at Buckingham Palace It was style central at the Palace

Amal Clooney just totally slayed, again. The beautiful Human Rights lawyer, who is married to actor George Clooney, wore the most stunning white gown to a dinner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. The mum-of-two joined her husband and fellow stars Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett and Benedict Cumberbatch for the event to celebrate The Prince's Trust, hosted by Prince Charles. As usual, we are totally blown away by Amal's exquisite dress, which just happens to be vintage couture. Well, what else do you wear for an evening at the Palace? George looked pretty dashing too in his suave tux and bow tie.

Let's get down to some post-outfit analysis then. Amal's Grecian-style dress is simply stunning. We love the ruched detail on the bodice, the golden sleeve and the other asymmetrical cape sleeve which gathers at the neckline. Vogue reveals that Amal's gorgeous gown is from the Jean-Louis Scherrer’s Spring 2007 Couture collection, designed by Stephane Rolland – a label which folded in 2008. The fashion title says her dress was sourced by luxury London boutique William Vintage.

Amal accessorised with some pretty diamond earrings and a metallic box clutch bag. Her beauty look was spot on – deep berry red nails to match her lips, dark, full lashes and a spot of sparkle on her eyelids. Her long, brunette locks were swept to one side in glamorous waves.

We wonder if Amal will pop in and see Duchess Meghan while she is in town. The pair are good friends and Amal recently joined the former actress to celebrate her baby shower in New York, so no doubt they will want to catch up before the royal baby arrives. Amal wore a sassy strapless red jumpsuit to the shower, giving us wardrobe envy once again. Can we be your friend please Amal, and borrow ALL your clothes?

