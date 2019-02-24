EXCLUSIVE: The Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon on Meghan Markle's inspiration See inside Sian's gorgeous home

In her first photo-shoot and interview in HELLO! magazine since becoming winner of The Apprentice, Sian Gabbidon heaps praise on Lord Sugar and tells how she is preparing to make a splash with her new Tropical Goddess swimwear collection as she introduces her partner Clint Gordon at the home they share in Leeds.

"As a role model, I have always put Lord Sugar very highly. I love how he is on the show, and I have come to love him even more since becoming his partner and working more closely with him on things," says Sian whose win marks his first investment in a fashion business in the show’s history.

Sian also reveals how she believes the Duchess of Sussex is "massively inspiring" as a role model. Growing up in Leeds she tells HELLO! how she remembers times when she was made to feel different. "I noticed I was often the only mixed race girl in the class, or one of very few. There were times I got racially abused but it never held me back. Now when I look at Meghan Markle, I think if there had been someone like her back in the day, doing what she is doing, it would have been massively inspiring.I like to think that hopefully there are girls like me who are looking at my story, and thinking I can achieve that, and that is something very close to my heart."

She credits her boyfriend, property entrepreneur 32-year-old Clint with first encouraging her business acumen. "I always loved fashion and wanted to have my own business. But I didn’t have much money to put into it, and I was starting from scratch at home." Then when she was 19 she met Clint, "and I saw what he was doing, I thought Wow. It is definitely Clint who inspired me to go down the business route."

